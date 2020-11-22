Beaumont Police want to talk to these two people after shooting early Sunday morning

Officers who arrived at the scene found Jacoby Jackson, 25, dead in the roadway from apparent bullet wounds. Another 20-year-old man was shot but survived.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are looking for two people of interest after a shooting early Sunday morning that left one man dead and another injured.

The shooting happened about 2:44 a.m. Nov. 22 in the 1600 block of Glasshouse Street in Beaumont's North End neighborhood, Beaumont Police Officer Carol Riley said in a news release.

Officers who arrived at the scene found Jacoby Jackson, 25, dead in the roadway from apparent bullet wounds. Another 20-year-old man was taken in a car to St. Elizabeth's hospital with gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening, and he was treated and released.

Jefferson County Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. said he has ordered an autopsy for Jackson.

A large crowd was at the location where the shooting happened, but witnesses have not been cooperative, Riley said.

Beaumont Police said detectives need to talk to two people of interest in the case, Deshaun Tremaine Manuel (also known as Deshaun Matthews) and Joseph Matthews, both from Beaumont.

This investigation is still in preliminary stages and detectives are following all leads, Riley said.

Anyone with information about this crime or other crimes, should call Beaumont Police Stoppers at (409) 832-1234 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at (409) 833-TIPS if they wish to remain anonymous.

