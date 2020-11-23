Port Arthur Police investigate late-Sunday shooting death of 28-year-old man

The man, who had been shot multiple times, was taken by ambulance to a Southeast Texas hospital where he died.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Police in Port Arthur are investigating the late Sunday night shooting death of a 28-year-old at an apartment complex on the city's west side.

An officer patrolling near the Louis Manor Apartments in the 1300 block of Joe Louis Ave heard several gunshots coming from inside the complex at about 11:07 p.m. according to a news release from the Port Arthur Police Department.

When the officer went to the complex to he was directed to building 11 where he found the 28-year-old man unresponsive on the sidewalk.

The man, who had been shot multiple times in his "upper torso"," was taken by ambulance to a Southeast Texas hospital where he died police said.

The Port Arthur Police Department's Major Crime Team is investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a Port Arthur Police Department news release...

