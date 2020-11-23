Beaumont man arrested after officers found him breaking into North End church

Beaumont Police said officers who responded to a burglar alarm found a man outside the church walking through the parking lot with several items in his arms.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A man was arrested for burglarizing a church in the North End neighborhood.

The burglary happened at 1:38 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19 at Christ Outreach Ministry, Beaumont Police Officer Haley Morrow said in a news release.

Officers who responded to a burglar alarm found a man outside the church walking through the parking lot with several items in his arms, Morrow said.

The officers also found other stolen items nearby and the place where someone had broken in to the building.

Beaumont Police identified the suspect as Paul Jay Reed, 53, of Beaumont. He was arrested and charged with burglary of a building and taken to the Jefferson County Jail.

