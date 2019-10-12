PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur police are looking for a robber who held a store clerk at gunpoint Monday evening.

A police department news release says it happened around 6:30 p.m. at the Family Food Mart located at 2735 7th Street in Port Arthur. The clerk said the robber threatened him with a gun and took cash before running away.

Police searched the area but were not able to find the robber.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Port Arthur Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division. or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at (409)-833-TIPS (8477). You do not need to give your name and could earn a cash reward.