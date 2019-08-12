PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police Department responded to a robbery on 4800 FM 365 near H-E-B on Friday, Dec. 7.

Investigators said a male suspect took something from a woman. Police did not specify what was taken.

As the suspect was leaving, police said a concerned citizen tried to help apprehend the suspect. The suspect assaulted that citizen.

The suspect was later taken into custody.

This investigation is ongoing.

Port Arthur Police Department full release..

