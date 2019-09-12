ORANGE, Texas — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is looking for two men who allegedly robbed a convenience store in the Little Cypress-Mauriceville area.

The robbery happened at 7:22 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8 at M&S Grocery store, in the 1000 block of FM 1130.

The clerk told police two white men with black handguns came into the store and demanded money, Orange County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Janois Grizzaffi said in a release. The men also took several packs of cigarettes and the store's cordless phone and the clerk's Samsung cellphone as well as the money.

The men headed toward Meadowlark Street as they ran away, Grizaffi said. The clerk told police he heard the sound of a car but didn't see what car they might have been driving.

Both men are short, but one is slender and one is a larger built. They were wearing black long-sleeved shirts and masks, the clerk told police. One had a black mask and the other had a tan army-colored mask.

Investigators with the Orange County Sheriff's office are working to find video footage of the robbery.

Anyone with information about this robbery is urged to contact the Orange County Sheriff's Office at (409) 883-2612 or Southeast Texas CrimeStoppers at (409) 833-TIPS. Callers do not have to give their name and could earn a cash reward.

CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text “BMT” followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.

