PORT NECHES, Texas — Schools in Port Neches and Groves will reopen on Tuesday a week after explosions at one plant rocked Jefferson County.

Some concerned parents said on social media they would keep their kids at home as fires continue to burn at TPC.

Port Neches Groves-ISD officials say the campuses are safe for students and staff to return. Classes were cancelled for Monday.

PN-G ISD Superintendent Mike Gonzales said both district and independent crews have worked to get things ready.

"For the last six days we've had our team to repair the campuses that have been damaged by the blast," Gonzales said in news conference Monday.

Julie Gauthier, Assistant Superintendent for Administrative Services, said concerned parents shouldn't be worried when it comes to their kids going back to school.

"We totally understand how our parents are feeling, we all live in this community too," Gauthier said. "We're feeling the same trauma, the same nerves about it, but we give our life for kids and our people want to see our students and we want to give our students a sense of normalcy and there's nothing like school to do that."

She said the schools have been assessed for damage and debris.

"We are confident our schools are ready. We have done everything from wiping playground equipment to classrooms. So we are ready to see those kiddos tomorrow," Gauthier said.

The district says all campuses in PN-G ISD were checked and given the go-ahead to resume as normal.

