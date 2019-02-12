PORT NECHES, Texas — The American Red Cross is opening a recovery center in Nederland for people affected by the TPC Group plant explosions.

Early Wednesday morning, Port Neches homes and businesses were rocked when the facility exploded. Windows were shattered and debris has been found in nearby areas.

Case workers will be available to help with creating personal recovery plans, navigating paperwork and locating other assistance that residents might need.

They'll be available to meet one-on-one with residents to help with disaster-caused emergency needs.

Spiritual care and mental health workers are providing services to people who come into the recover center, including emotional support.

They'll open on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Nederland – Gymnasium.

The church is located at 1911 Nederland Avenue in Nederland.

Recovery Center hours:

December 3 | Tuesday | 1:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

December 4 | Wednesday | 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

December 5 | Thursday | 9:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

December 6 | Friday | 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

December 7 | Saturday | 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Parking is available across the street.

According to the Red Cross, workers have provided more than 180 overnight shelter stays and more than 1,100 meals and snacks since November 27.

Those affected have also received more than 80 comfort kits with hygiene items like toothbrushes and soap.

