PORT NECHES, Texas — Crews could be seen Monday morning on Port Neches Elementary School grounds searching for any materials left behind from the explosions on Wednesday.

The teams are working to find any debris that may have ended up on the grounds of schools in Port Neches or Groves after the explosions at TPC Group plant in Port Neches last week.

The sent debris flying to yards throughout the community. The company warned folks that the debris could contain asbestos.

The PN-G School District canceled classes on Monday while crews checked to find any unsafe materials before students came back from Thanksgiving break.

PN-G ISD Assistant Superintendent for Administrative Services Julie Gauthier said school will resume with regular hours on Tuesday.

A statement from the district said all buses, classrooms and playground equipment have been cleaned

PN-G ISD Superintendent Mike Gonzales told media all the district's campuses have been cleaned and repaired since the explosions.

"We've cleaned the insides of our schools, we have brought in some independent structural engineers and independent air quality test management crews," Gonzales said.

He said all Port Neches and Groves campuses have been checked.

"We're ready for our kids," Gonzales said.

The school reminded residents Monday that Hwy. 366 and Sara Jane Rd. are closed to traffic. Drivers are encouraged to use Twin City Hwy. to get to Port Neches schools by taking Saba, Merriman or Nall. The intersection of Merriman and Magnolia is a four-way stop at this time.

Bus drivers are aware of all the changes, and buses may be a little off-schedule.

Port Neches-Groves ISD released the following statement on Monday afternoon:

"PNGISD is eagerly awaiting our students arrival tomorrow morning. During this time of Thanksgiving we have definitely realized just how much we have to be thankful for. As always, our students and staff safety are our top priority. The district has completed assessments by structural engineers, air safety technicians and restoration services on ALL PNGISD campuses both inside and out. This includes walking all fields, inspecting and cleaning all buses, cleaning classrooms, cleaning playground equipment, testing air quality, etc. We know this has been a traumatic event for our PNGISD family, please contact your campus counselor and/or principal if you have any specific needs or concerns regarding your child."

