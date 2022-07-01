ExxonMobil: Petition to withdraw recognition of United Steelworkers union near 50%

A new petition that aims to withdraw recognition is circulating among locked-out workers, according to the energy giant.

BEAUMONT, Texas — There's a new attempt to relieve the local United Steelworkers union from representing workers.

According to ExxonMobil, a new petition that aims to withdraw recognition is circulating among locked-out workers.



It’s close to getting the needed signatures to relieve the union of representation.



According to the union, 50% plus 1 of the workers will need to sign the petition,

This latest attempt is different than the decertification vote.



The count of that vote is on pause as the national labor relations board reviews claims of unfair labor practices by both the company and union.

As for the lockout, there's "no progress" to report in the battle between ExxonMobil and the United Steelworkers.

The two sides met Thursday, for the first time in two months.

The company said the union presented a new contract proposal that failed to meet the company's goals.



ExxonMobil said the two sides remain far apart and their comment offer remains available.