Beaumont police: standoff, hostage situation underway at Beaumont apartment complex

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are working an active hostage situation. According to police officers, a suspect is holding two people hostage.

It’s happening at the Breakwater Bay Apartments located at 4375 N. Major Drive. The SWAT team is on their way to the apartment complex.

Beaumont police ask that everyone avoid the area as officers work to bring the situation to a safe and peaceful resolution.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

BPD is on an active SWAT/Hostage Situation at Breakwater Bay Apartments 4375 N Major. Please avoid the area as our Officers work to bring this to a safe and peaceful resolution. Posted by Beaumont Police on Friday, January 7, 2022

