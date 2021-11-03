Jasper, Hardin county officials searching for woman missing since October

Anyone with information is encouraged to reach out to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office at (409) 384-5417.

JASPER COUNTY, Texas — Family members are asking the Southeast Texas community for help in hopes of finding their loved one.

Christi Ruso, 32, was last seen at Garden Suits in Silsbee on Highway 69 on Oct. 18 or 19, according to the family.

Hardin County Sheriff Mark Davis told 12News the missing person case is a Jasper County case.

Sheriff Davis said investigators interviewed the people who gave her a ride into Hardin County as well as a different person who gave her a ride back.

Anyone with information is encouraged to reach out to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office at (409) 384-5417.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.