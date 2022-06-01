2 Lumberton ISD employees arrested, fired after allegedly giving alcohol to students

The two women identified by Hardin County deputies as Brittni Gibbs and Madison Bechtol were arrested Friday.

LUMBERTON, Texas — Two former employees at the Lumberton Independent School District were arrested after they were accused of giving alcohol to minors.

The two women identified by Hardin County deputies as Brittni Gibbs and Madison Bechtol were arrested Friday at the Hardin County Jail.

Lumberton ISD teacher Madison Bechtol, of Kountze, was charged with two counts of purchasing and furnishing alcohol to a minor. It's a Class A misdemeanor.

Teachers aide at Lumberton ISD, Brittni Gibbs, of Lumberton, was also charged with two counts of purchasing and furnishing alcohol to a minor.

Their total bond amount is $10,000 each.

The Lumberton Police Department and the Hardin County Sheriff’s office are investigating the allegations.

Lumberton Police said the incident dates back to the 2021 Thanksgiving holiday.

Police were notified Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, of some text messages between Lumberton ISD students and staff, and an investigation was opened.

Detectives learned that alcohol was being furnished to at least two girls, according to Lumberton Police Cheif Danny Sullins.

It happened off-campus at a house on Horn Road in Lumberton at a district employee's house.

Lumberton ISD officials told 12News Thursday that two employees were fired amid the investigation. This comes after the district discovered the "inappropriate communication between two of our staff members and students.”

The district released a statement saying, "Lumberton ISD takes student safety seriously and we will not tolerate any behavior that jeopardizes the welfare of our students.”

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

