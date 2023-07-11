Orange City Council approves bid package from company set to demolish 9 buildings at Sabine Park Apartment Homes

On Tuesday morning, the Orange City Council approved a $145,000 bid from The Lark Group to demolish the nine buildings that aren't up to city code and unlivable.

ORANGE, Texas — After a judge ruled that several buildings must be demolished at Sabine Park Apartment Homes, Orange City Council approved a bid package from a demolition company

In April, the city presented evidence showing why they think part of the Sabine Park Apartment Homes should be demolished. Orange Municipal Court Judge Jim Sharon Bearden Jr. agreed with them.

"This is a serious health hazard, you know the buildings that were discussed this morning. Those are significant health and safety threats to the apartment complex and to the city generally," Director of Planning and Community Development for the City of Orange, Kelvin Knauf previously told 12News.

No one from the Sabine Park Apartment Homes or their representatives appeared in court back in April, but City Attorney Kate Leverett came prepared by bringing along 1,000 pages of evidence.

"The evidence really spoke for itself, the nine buildings were unsecure. There was raw sewage, that was being pumped to the grassy area," Leverett previously told 12News..

Nine buildings at the complex are to be demolished because they are not up to city code and are unlivable, Judge Bearden ruled.

"We had asked the court to actually declare the property to be substandard and order the demolition. The judge did order that, so we are very pleased with the judges," Knauf said.

On Tuesday morning, the Orange City Council approved a $145,000 bid from The Lark Group to demolish those nine buildings.

Now that the bid is approved, The Lark Group has 120 days from Tuesday to demolish the buildings.

Knauf tells 12News The Lark Group will notify the city when the demolition begins.

The Lark Group is in the process of getting the demolition permits from the city and this is anticipated to begin soon.

The Sabine Park Apartments were built in 1941 as part of a federal work program and were remodeled about 10 years ago.

This ruling helped settle the mind of Rudy Salerandi, who still lives at the complex.

"I was very happy today, that they are now dealing with those affected with leaks in it and mold, that they are going to tear them down, but not ours," Salerandi previously told 12News.

The nearly four-month-long saga began on Christmas Eve in 2022 when freezing temperatures caused several pipes to burst.

Some residents also faced electrical problems, leaks and caved ceilings. Tenants previously told 12News they felt as if they were "living like animals."

12News and City of Orange officials have made repeated attempts to contact the owners of the private complex, but haven't received a response.

At the end of January, the Orange Planning and Community Development sent the owners of the complex a letter, giving them until February 3rd to respond, otherwise they would take steps towards a legal battle.

The City of Orange sent a letter in regard to the ongoing issue to two addresses. One was sent to Sabine Portfolio’ LLC’s Abraham Wieder in Brooklyn, New York. The other is to Levi Gurevitch in Grapevine, Texas.

In the letter, officials state the office received multiple complaints from Sabine Park Apartment tenants. The complaints centered around the “substandard living conditions” at the complex.

"It's usually not in upscale properties where people have deep pockets and the ability to move on short notice," Sandy Rolling, executive director of Texas Tenants' Union, previously told 12News.

The office conducted health and welfare inspections of 10 buildings at the complex in response to the complaint.

Officials found that 48 units were uninhabitable.

"We think they are too far gone, that they can't be economically brought up to code. We don't think people should have to live in substandard conditions that are just absolutely deplorable," Knauf previously told 12News.

Orange Mayor Larry Spears Jr. tells 12News, the city gave owners more than enough time to respond.

"We've got to take care of business and get this cleaned up and if they want to rebuild, that may be an option, but for now, this has to come down," Spears said.

On other parts of the property, some people are living just fine, like Judy Baker.

She's lived at the complex for 13 years.

"I don't want to move, neither does my neighbor," Baker said.

Baker's main problem is with management.

12News previously reported the on-site manager of Sabine Park Apartment Homes quit at the end of January, according to residents.

"Give us some kind of explanation, and who we're supposed to give our rent to and all that stuff," Baker said.

A judge may finally offer answers for residents who've been living in uninhabitable conditions for months.

"We think we have a very very strong case, with all the multitude of code violations that are occurring at the apartment complex," Knauf said.

Knauf says the intention of this hearing is to protect public health and safety.

"We think we owe that to the citizens of Orange," Knauf said. "We'll see what happens."

The judge has a lot to consider, such as if the buildings are in fact substandard, plus if they should they be demolished or should owners get more time to make repairs.

The hearing will act as a trial, with testimonies, witnesses and evidence. A building official and code enforcement officer will testify.

A lot of tenants packed up and left, but some residents, like Regina Steward, simply can't afford to leave

"Put a port-o-potty out here in the yards for people so we can at least have a restroom, so our houses don't smell like sewer," Steward said.

Steward says she would not wish this on her worst enemy.

Many of the units are now abandoned.

Steward says if she could leave she would, but she lives paycheck to paycheck.

"If there is somebody out there that can help us, we would be most grateful," Steward said.

Tenants will be invited to the hearing between the city and the owners to share their experiences.

"Stop passing the buck, stop playing politics, and do something," Steward said.

United were deemed uninhabitable due to conditions including:

lacking functional water and sewer systems

raw sewage spilling onto the ground

excessive water leaks

inoperative heating/cooling systems

inoperative hot-water heaters

broken windows

non-operating electrical systems

The office also found that the 48 units were not structurally sound for human occupancy.

“Basically, we were not able to find a single building of the ten building inspections fit for human occupancy,” the letter says. “This situation requires your immediate attention.”

Trinity Multifamily/Asset Living, the company that had been managing the complex, terminated its agreement with the building's owners. There are still families living in the complex.

"The remaining families need your help," the letter says. "We suggest you assist these eleven families to move to a code-compliant dwelling unit within the property or release them to move out without penalty no later than February 3, 2023."

Rollins said despite the unlivable condition, tenants are locked into paying rent.

"In Texas, we don't have rent withholding," Rollins said. "No matter how bad the conditions are, so I think that's something the state of Texas, the state legislature, should enact, a provision. Most other states wouldn't require tenants to be paid up on their rent in situations like that, where the place is uninhabitable."

Also on 12NewsNow.com...