Resident treated for minor burn injuries following house fire in Nome Monday afternoon

Jefferson County ESD #3 Assistant Fire Chief Phillip Kibodeaux tells 12News initial investigation reveals the fire originated in a bedroom.

NOME, Texas — A person sustained minor burn injuries following a house fire in Nome.

On Monday, July 10, 2023 around 3:45 p.m., Jefferson County ESD #3 crews were sent to a fire in the 18700 block of Old Nome Rd., about 1.5 miles east of Highway 326.

Jefferson County ESD #3 Fire Chief Phillip Kibodeaux tells 12News first arriving units found heavy fire conditions to a single-family home.

Assistance was called from Hardin County ESD #5 (Sour Lake) and Jefferson County ESD #1 (Bevil Oaks).

The fire was brought under control in about an hour, according to Kibodeaux.

A person who live in the home was treated at the scene by Acadian Ambulance for minor burn injuries.

Kibodeaux says initial investigation reveals the fire originated in a bedroom.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.