Southeast Texas man dodges potential life sentence with last minute guilty plea

If convicted at trial he could have faced a sentence of from five to 99 years, or life, in prison.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Southeast Texas man avoided a potential life sentence by pleading guilty at the last moment Tuesday morning.

Geraud Louis Boyd was set to stand trial Tuesday morning on an aggravated assault charge before a Jefferson County jury.

The second degree felony charge normally carries a sentence of from two to 20 years in prison if convicted.

However, because Boyd has a previous felony burglary conviction the punishment range jumps to five to 99 years, or life, in prison.

Just before the jury was to be brought in for his trial Tuesday morning in Jefferson County's Criminal District Court Boyd changed his plea to guilty.

He was then sentenced to 10 years probation as part of a plea deal.

If Boyd violates any of the terms of his probation he could still face the original sentence of from five to 99 years, or life, in prison.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

