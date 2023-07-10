Man in custody after 3 stabbed Monday afternoon in Beaumont's north end

The stabbings happened at a residence in the 7200 block of Helbig Rd in Beaumont's north end.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police officers are investigating a triple stabbing at a residence in the north end of Beaumont Monday afternoon.

Three people have been taken to a Beaumont hospital with serious injuries after being stabbing according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.

The stabbings happened at a residence in the 7200 block of Helbig Rd in Beaumont's north end according to police.

Officers took a male suspect into custody following a brief foot pursuit near Rosemary and Plant Rd a little over a mile drive away from where the stabbings happened.

Police say the stabbing was "family violence related" and are continuing to investigate.

Officers were dispatched to the stabbing at about 12:25 p.m. according to dispatch records.

No other information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

