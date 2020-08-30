LIST: Resources for those impacted by Hurricane Laura

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — After Hurricane Laura swept through Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana on Thursday, many were left without power and with damaged homes. 12News is working to compile a list of resources that might help you and your family during the aftermath of Laura.
Feel free to send helpful information to 12News@12NewsNow.com to add to this list. This list is continually being updated.
RELATED: What's open in Southeast Texas?
Orange County
- H-E-B Partners will serve hot meals from the Mobile Kitchen and pass out water and ice "over the coming days." The H-E-B Mobile Kitchen will set up at the corner of MacArthur Dr. and 28th Street in Orange. Breakfast will be served from 8-10 a.m. and dinner from 4-6 p.m. Team members will load meals into cars for contactless pickup. People without vehicles will need to social distance and wear face coverings when picking up supplies.
- Supplies will be distributed at several drive-through locations in Orange on Monday, August 31 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and on Wednesday, August 2, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Water, ice and MREs (meals ready to eat) will be loaded into your vehicle. Here are the locations:
- Orange Boat Ramp – 408 Pier Road, Orange Texas 77630
- Bridge City Intermediate School, 1029 Roundbunch, Bridge City Texas 77611
- Mauriceville – 11916 Highway 62 N, Orange Texas 77632
- Vidor – Turning Point Church, 3600 N Main St, Vidor Texas 77662
Newton County
- Sunday, August 30: Water, ice and MREs are available at the Cade Building in Burkeville until 7 p.m. There are also some tarps available. You must bring proof of damage to get the tarps, officials told Newton County News on Sunday.
Red Cross information
- "Shelters remain open for communities affected by flooding, wind damage and power outages or for those whose homes are in an evacuation zone. Shelter information may change quickly. Those with non-emergency flood-related or sheltering needs are urged to call the American Red Cross at 1-800-REDCROSS option 4."