Lineman needs surgery after feet reportedly injured while removing tree from power line following Hurricane Laura

A post from Beech Grove Volunteer Fire Department says he went to work after finding his house had been destroyed by a tree during Hurricane Laura

BEECH GROVE, Texas — The Southeast Texas community is preparing to rally around a lineman who was injured while working to restore power to the community after learning his was 'destroyed' by Hurricane Laura.

Justin Smith asked for the help of Beech Grove Volunteer Fire Department in the Jasper area to remove a "huge oak tree" that had fallen on his roof during the high winds from Hurricane Laura according to a Facebook post from the department.

While the crew was helping him remove the tree, Smith told them he works with Jasper-Newton Electric Cooperative (JNEC) according to the post.

The fire department says Smith was working on Friday to help remove trees from power lines when he was hurt.

"It is my understanding that Justin was cutting a large pine tree from a power line when the tree kicked back hitting him in the area of his lower legs," the post says. "He has 1 broken foot that requires surgery. His other foot is injured as well but not as extensively."

A fish fry is set for September 12 at the Beech Grove Volunteer Fire Department to help Smith. It's set to start at 10:30 a.m.

According to JNEC's website, the "damage from Laura left caused major destruction across JNEC service area, while leaving more than 21,000 members without power. JNEC workers, along with 300 contractors and 17 sister cooperatives have worked diligently to restore power to our members."

So far, JNEC has restored power to more than 4,100 meters according to the website.

The cooperative says about 16,950 total are without power as of Sunday afternoon.