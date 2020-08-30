LIST: Southeast Texas school districts make reopening plans after Hurricane Laura

Some districts, especially near the Texas-Louisiana state line had damage + power outages during Hurricane Laura. Here is a list of schools with plans to reopen.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Southeast Texas schools are announcing their reopening plans after Hurricane Laura. Some school districts, especially near the Texas-Louisiana state line, had significant damage and power outages.

Here is a list of schools with plans to reopen in the next few weeks.

BEAUMONT ISD

Beaumont ISD announced the school district will be closed for virtual learning 'until further notice' in a statement Friday, Aug. 28.

"We continue to assess the condition of all campuses as it relates to reliable power in our buildings to sustain virtual learning," the district said.



BRIDGE CITY ISD

Schools are is closed until at least Sept 4. The district will make an announcement late next week.

CATHOLIC SCHOOLS

School Superintendent Marcia Stevens said the three schools in Beaumont — Msgr. Kelly Catholic High School, St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica School and St Anne Catholic School — will return to classes on Wednesday. But Stevens said may take a little longer for St. Catherine of Siena in Port Arthur and St. Mary Catholic School in Orange to resume classes because of power and internet problems. Orange and Port Arthur took a harder hit from the storm than Beaumont. Stevens is asking parents and students to look to their principals for "confirmation on starting dates." In her statement, Stevens thanked parents for their patience and support.

DEWEYVILLE ISD

All classes are canceled through at least Sept. 4. Monitor district social media and website for updates.

HAMSHIRE-FANNETT ISD

The school district is resuming classes Monday, Aug. 31.

JASPER ISD

"We want to thank all the linemen and local officials who are working around the clock to get everyone's power restored. While many now have electricity there are lots of areas still without. At this time, we will not have school on Monday and Tuesday and the plan is to return Wednesday, Sept. 2," Superintendent John Seybold said. "If however, there are still many without power by Monday evening, that could be extended. While we want to get students back as soon as we can, we understand the hardships many are having at this time. We will continue to communicate with our local emergency officials and make a decision with that information as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience and be safe!"

KIRBYVILLE ISD

The district will remain closed at least through Tuesday, Sept. 1.

LITTLE CYPRESS-MAURICEVILLE CISD

The district does not yet have a set return date. A determination may be made late in the upcoming week.

LUMBERTON ISD

"We are pleased to say that the air conditioning at the Lumberton Intermediate School has been repaired. Thanks to Carrier Tech and former LISD employee Ryan Parker for his efforts to get it fixed," Lumberton ISD said on the district Facebook page. "And also a huge thanks to LISD Director for Maintenance Services, Patrick Spencer for his tireless work this week getting us ready for Monday, August 31. As of today, all campuses are scheduled to return to normal operations on Monday. If you have any difficulties returning to school due to hurricane-related issues please contact your child's campus on Monday."

NEDERLAND ISD

Teachers to return no earlier than Sept. 2; Students to begin classes no earlier than Sept. 8.

ORANGEFIELD ISD

Orangefield ISD is out until at least Sept. 4.

PORT ARTHUR ISD

The district will reopen on Sept. 8.3

PORT NECHES-GROVES ISD

There will be no school, Monday, Aug. 31. "As we stated last week, our goal is to return once power has been restored to our infrastructure and community for at least 24 hours," the district said. "We will continue to monitor and advise day by day. Thank you."

SABINE PASS ISD

Sabine Pass ISD Administrators will meet Monday to make plans for a safe return. Parents will be notified when a date is set.

SILSBEE ISD

The school year will begin Sept. 1.

VIDOR ISD

Vidor ISD is set to return to school Sept. 8

WEST ORANGE-COVE CISD

Classes are canceled through at least Sept. 4.

WOODVILLE ISD