Orange County officials encourage Southeast Texas residents to self-report any disaster-related damages from Hurricane Laura

Officials are asking people who were affected by Hurricane Laura to complete a damage survey, which allows residents to report damages to their property.

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — The Orange County Office of Emergency Management and Orange County Disaster Rebuild is encouraging all residents in Orange County and the Southeast Texas area to self-report any damages to their homes and businesses by completing a survey.

Officials ask for people who were affected by Hurricane Laura to complete a damage survey by using this link. The survey gives those affected an opportunity to request assistance from volunteer organizations to help with their property recovery.

The information collected on the surveys will also help county officials request more resources and volunteers for recovery assistance.

The damage survey allows residents to upload pictures and report damages to the property. The county’s emergency management office asks for all submitted photos of disaster-related damages to be clear. Outside images of residences are recommended to be submitted as well.

Officials say voluntary self-reporting should not substitute residents reporting damages to their insurance agencies, nor does it guarantee disaster relief assistance.