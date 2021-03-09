Largest police union in Texas calls on Orange Co. officials to reverse 'oppressive actions' by Sheriff Jimmy Lane Mooney

Mooney's actions are described by union officials as a way to undermine the unions first amendment freedoms of speech and association.

ORANGE, Texas — The state's largest law enforcement labor union is calling on Orange County officials to reverse the actions of the county's sheriff, which they say violated the constitutional rights of union members.

The Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas (CLEAT) released a statement claiming that recent actions by Sheriff Jimmy Lane Mooney were, "punitive and oppressive."

Union officials feel that Mooney’s actions go against the Orange County Sheriffs Employee’s Association and union elected leadership and show his intent to retaliate against the association for recent contract negations with county commissioners.

The union said Mooney's actions violate assurances made to OSCEA that there would be no retaliation or ill-treatment of union members.

"The ink had barely dried from OCSEA President Dustin Bock and County Judge Gothia signing the most recent collective bargaining agreement when Sheriff Mooney began his oppression and punitive acts against the union leadership," CLEAT Executive Director Charley Wilkison, said.

The union claims Mooney, "effectively disrupted this union’s operation and ability to represent its members." Mooney created assignments at the Orange County jail for association officials that were meant to punish them by segregating them in lockdown environments, according to the release.

Two association leaders, who made the OSCEA bargaining team, disputed statements made by Mooney's regarding additions to the union contract that he requested in open court. Union members were opposed to the sheriff's requests, according to the release.

Mooney reassigned the leaders to punish them for associating with and speaking on behalf of the union, according to the release.

Mooney's actions are described by union officials as a way to undermine the unions first amendment freedoms of speech and association. CLEAT members claim the sheriff's actions demonstrate anti-union behavior and has caused several union members to file grievances to protect their contracted privileges.

Mooney cancelled some of the deputies' benefits and refused to return them until union members voted on a collective agreement that would not allow employees to appeal unpredictable job actions assigned by the sheriff, according to the release.

The union claims the Orange County sheriff also verbally threatened members of the union negotiations team and executive board of the union when they decided to continue negotiations with county commissioners regarding their contractual benefits . Mooney threatened to and did cancel other benefits in violation of the collective bargaining agreement, according to the release.

From a CLEAT press release:

