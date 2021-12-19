Vidor man uses passion for painting to create holiday-themed yard art for all to enjoy

David Baker's latest yard painting is Disney themed and features Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

VIDOR, Texas — A Vidor man is using his passion for painting to create holiday-themed art on a large canvas to spread holiday cheer throughout Southeast Texas.

David Baker has been painting football fields for years. He has painted athletic fields for at least seven Southeast Texas school districts and others in Louisiana.

Baker’s passion for painting began more than 40 years ago. Baker said he only took three art classes growing up. Aside from a drafting degree from Lamar University, he has not had any formal training for the paintings.

Recently, Baker picked up the hobby of painting holiday decorations in his yard. His first was a July 4 painting done in honor of his father’s birthday.

“I thought it'd be neat to do something for him for his birthday and also celebrate our country too at the same time,” Baker said.

Even though he only uses a few tools, Baker said he can sometimes finish a yard painting within two days. To him, it does not feel like work but a labor of love.

“Christmas, Halloween. I’ve done some for Easter, Veterans Day, Memorial Day,” Baker said. “Hopefully, it'll bring joy to alot of different people that see it in all the different aspects. Whether it's out here, or through the football fields, or the different special things that I do.”

Baker’s latest yard painting is Disney themed and features Mickey and Minnie Mouse. Multiple people have stopped to take pictures of the painting with their children.

“I've had many families stop and their kids get out of the car, and they'll go and sit down by it or in it and the parents take pictures of it,” Baker said.

The different experiences people have with his paintings gives Baker a sense of fulfillment. A moment that sticks with him was when a purple heart veteran stopped to admire Baker's purple heart painting.

“He'd come out here and he knew that I'd looked at what I was doing before I put it down, because it was just like the purple heart. He was kind of impressed,” Baker said.

In preparation for this season, Baker is making his list and checking it twice.

“Tree's up? Check. House lights up? Check. Yard painted? Check,” Baker said.

Baker said he enjoys being able to spread some holiday cheer. While he does not know how much longer he will be able to paint, he appreciates the community’s support and looks forward to creating works of art on and off the football field.

“I really enjoy doing this stuff and the community likes it too,” Baker said. “They enjoy driving up and down the street and seeing what's out there. That’s what it’s all about, for people to see and enjoy.”

