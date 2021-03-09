Orange County sheriff facing lawsuit from state's largest police union for alleged 'union-busting' actions

The union said it will go forward with the union-busting lawsuits if they feel the county is continuing to violate the law and rights of the unionized employees.

ORANGE, Texas — The state’s largest law enforcement labor union announced Friday its intent to file a major lawsuit for alleged illegal “union-busting” actions by elected officials in Orange County.

The Combined Law Enforcement Associations filed two collective bargaining contract grievances this week against Orange County Sheriff Jimmy Lane Mooney and Orange County on behalf of the sheriff’s office employees, according to a news release from CLEAT.

“In recent weeks, it has become evident that the highest level of elected officials are actively conspiring to violate the fundamental constitutional rights of the unionized county employees,” said Charley Wilkison, executive director of CLEAT.

CLEAT said the filing of these grievances is to demonstrate its commitment to following the law and to bring the involved parties back to the negotiating table to obtain an employment contract.

The grievances allege failure to follow the law regarding Chapter 174 of the Local Government Code that governs procedures during collective bargaining negotiations. The other grievance alleges punitive actions against employees, according to the release.

12News reached out to Mooney Thursday to comment on the allegations. The Orange County Sheriff said in part, “I’ve always been a union member, whether it be CLEAT or TMPA, in my law enforcement career. So, what I would suggest to the viewers and the public is to get both sides of the information.”

The union said it will go forward with the union-busting lawsuits. if they feel the county is continuing to violate the law and rights of the unionized employees.

“No matter how powerful or important you are the law is clear,” said Wilkison. "You cannot use official oppression or your position to deny the hard-working women and men of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office their legal rights to collectively bargain. You cannot negotiate in bad faith, and you cannot use punitive actions against their working conditions."

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

