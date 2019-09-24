BEAUMONT, Texas — Volunteers are needed to help clean up after Imelda brought a devastating amount of rainfall to the Southeast Texas area.
If you want to help, there are several organizations helping victims with home recovery efforts and collecting goods to be distributed.
- Operation Blessing needs volunteers to help with relief efforts.Those who want to help can meet at Cathedral Church at 2350 Eastex Freeway in Beaumont daily. Registration for volunteers opens at 8 a.m. and orientation takes place at 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. For any questions about volunteering, please call: 800-730-2537.
DONATE | Donate to help with Operation Blessing's relief efforts
- Mercy Chefs is providing professionally prepared meals to victims and first responders during emergencies and natural disasters. A team is in Beaumont to help during Imelda recovery. To donate to Mercy Chefs, you can visit their website.
MORE | Mercy Chefs Facebook page
- Classic Chevrolet at 3855 Eastex Fwy. in Beaumont is collecting supplies to help with recovery efforts too. Fans, dehumidifiers, bleach, brooms, mops, paper towels, laundry detergent, water, Gatorade and other items can be dropped off between 8 and 7 at the showroom.
MORE | Full list of items needed
- United Way of Beaumont & North Jefferson County is collecting funds to help with Imelda relief.
MORE | Contribute to United Way of Beaumont's relief fund
- Orange County Emergency Management is collecting cleaning supplies, mold remediation supplies, small tools for gutting homes and box fans. No clothing will be accepted. Donations can be left at the Orange County Airport at 2640 State Hwy. 87 in Orange between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
RELATED: Texans come together to help Humane Society of Southeast Texas in wake of Tropical Storm Imelda
RELATED: IMELDA'S IMPACT | Austin rescue partners step up to help Humane Society of Southeast Texas