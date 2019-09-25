BEAUMONT, Texas — The Red Cross is asking for help as they continue to respond to Imelda’s flooding in Southeast Texas.

The organization is in urgent need of volunteers in Beaumont and Orange according to a news release from the American Red Cross.

Volunteers are needed to do several jobs from working in their warehouse to handing out cleanup supplies. No experience is needed according to the release.

Those wanting to help must be at least 18 years-old and pass a background check the release said.

Potential volunteers who sign up to help at RedCross.org/Volunteer will be contacted about a position.

The Red Cross is also soliciting donations at RedCross.org or by calling 800-RED-CROSS.

You can also text 90999 to make a $10 donation from your phone.

"Volunteers are the backbone of the Red Cross mission, because ninety percent of our workforce are volunteers," said Henry Van de Putte, regional Chief Executive Officer for the Texas Gulf Coast region of the American Red Cross. "You have the opportunity to make a difference for your community today."

