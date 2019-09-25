BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont offices of Texas Child Protective Services flooded during Imelda and along with the losses were donated supplies and items used to help kids in their charge.

The agency’s “Rainbow Room” lost items that included diapers, car seats, clothing, baby bottles and more in the waist deep flood waters near the Elegante Hotel.

The items that were not damaged have been moved to the temporary “Rainbow Room” in Orange.

The “Rainbow Room” is normally stocked with donated items and is an emergency resource center available to CPS caseworkers when working with children.

Currently 13 foster families housing 20 children have been displaced in Jefferson County according to Shari Pulliam of the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

The Beaumont CPS offices flooded with wait deep water near the Elegante Hotel in Beaumont.

Abuse of children often spikes during a natural disaster Pulliam told 12News.

If you suspect a child is in danger call 800-252-5200.

The room is stocked only with new items including shoes, underwear, baby formula, school supplies and hygiene items.

These items are provided to children entering foster or relative care as well as children in their own homes who live below the poverty line.

If you’d like to donate to the Rainbow Room call 866-8652 or visit the “Beaumont Rainbow Room” on Facebook.

