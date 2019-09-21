BEAUMONT, Texas —

If there’s one thing that we know for sure it’s that Southeast Texas is strong, and we will recover. There are already signs of that happening days after Imelda.

Some people are cleaning up with others are still waiting for flood waters to recede so they can determine what’s next.

Local government entities and private institutions are stepping in to help recovery happen. 12 News Now is compiling a running list of ways to get all sorts of help. From food to shelter and help with livestock, check back with this list as it grows.

HOT MEALS

Antioch Baptist Church is serving hot meals:

Saturday they have 2,000 meals from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Sunday they have 5,000 meals at 12:00 noon and 5:00 p.m.

Weekdays they'll have 5,000 meals at 12:00 noon and 5:00 p.m.

address

3920 W Cardinal Dr.

Beaumont, TX 77705

Medical Center of Southeast Texas has free lunch and a supply collection site. Free lunch from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., the donation drive will continue until 3 p.m. Items collected will be distributed to various shelters throughout our community and those in great need

address

6025 Metropolitan Drive

Beaumont, TX 77706

SHELTERS

Jefferson County

China City Hall in China, TX

Family Life Center - 1900 Magnolia - PN

First Baptist - 25304 TX 124 - Hamshire

Fannett Elementary - 23395 Burrell Wingate

Antioch Baptist - 3920 W. Cardinal

Calvary Baptist - Dowlen @ Folsom

*The open shelters are a fluid situation as they actively try to get people out of shelters and into other places. This list could change without notice.

Orange County

Orange County Expo Center on FM 1442

Chambers County

White’s Park Community Center – 222 White’s Park Rd #220 in Wallisville, TX

McLeod Park Community Center – 10717 Langston Drive in Baytown, TX

White Park Community Building – 225 White Park Drive in Anahuac, TX

Hardin County

YYAFA – 170 HWY 418 in Silsbee, TX

MISSING ANIMALS

Beaumont Animal Care has picked up several animals lost from Imelda. They posted an album on Facebook of the cats and dogs. They are being held for 30 days to give owners a chance to recover them.

FARMERS AND RANCHERS IN CHAMBERS CO.

The Sheriff is offering air boats to help opening gates and feeding livestock. Call 2500 to coordinate getting help.