Federal lawsuit filed on behalf of man allegedly paralyzed by Beaumont Police officer in 2021

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages from BPD officer James Gillen, the City of Beaumont, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the jail’s medical contractor.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEAUMONT, Texas — A press conference was held in Beaumont Thursday to announce a federal lawsuit filed by a man accusing a Beaumont Police Department officer of paralyzing him from the chest down.

(EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a September 30, 2021 newscast.)

Christopher Shaw was taken into police custody after he was arrested for public intoxication on June 12, 2021. The NAACP Beaumont chapter, Shaw and other civil rights leaders said the incident that left him paralyzed happened as police were transferring him to the Jefferson County Jail.

Officers say that once Shaw was inside the booking area, he became very aggressive, using physical force to push officers, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Shaw “intentionally and knowingly” proceeded to kick an officer in the shin and groin, the affidavit says.

He was eventually restrained and charged with assault to a public servant.

The NAACP Beaumont chapter and the Texas Rainbow PUSH Coalition has since then been pushing for the video of the incident to be made public. They believe seeing the footage is the right of the public.

The lawsuit on behalf of Shaw seeks unspecified damages from Beaumont Police Officer James Thomas Gillen, the City of Beaumont, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the jail’s medical contractor.

According to the lawsuit, after a trip to an area hospital, Gillen took him to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility.

MORE | Beaumont Police officer cleared of charges after man indicted for assaulting a peace officer paralyzed in police custody

At one point when Shaw refused to comply with commands and jailers restrained him against a wall. Gillen grabbed Shaw, flipped him into the air and body-slammed him head-first on the concrete floor, leaving him paralyzed, according to the lawsuit.

A hospital examination showed that Shaw suffered several spinal fractures that have left him paralyzed from the chest down, the lawsuit alleges.

Shaw's attorney, Harry Daniels, says Shaw's life has been greatly impacted in the worst way.

“He was once an able-bodied young man before he was assaulted. He can no longer stand or walk. He is a prisoner of his own body. He spends a majority of his day in bed due to the fact he doesn’t have the resources to hire a full-time caregiver," Daniels said.

Daniels also says Shaw can't afford the physical therapy and treatment he needs that could give him a chance at a full recovery.