Port Arthur Police arrest murder suspect at home Wednesday evening

She was arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 71-year-old man.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A 24-year-old woman from Port Arthur is behind bars in connection with an early May 2022 murder of a man.

Port Arthur Police announced Wednesday evening that they arrested Lace Skyler Christian at her home in Port Arthur.

Officials believe she killed Russell Vernon Reado, 71. He was found shot to death on May 10, 2022, inside a home in the 1600 block of Maple Avenue.

An autopsy was ordered for the man.

It is unclear if there are other suspects in the investigation.

