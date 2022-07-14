x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Fallen transformer causes grass fire, spreads to home near Evadale

The house was completely engulfed in flames. The family was not home at the time.

More Videos

EVADALE, Texas — The Evadale and Buna Fire Departments responded to a structure fire early Thursday morning. 

This happened north of County Road 792 on County Road 786, just inside the city limits of Evadale.  

Officials say the original fire started when a transformer fell, causing a grass fire, but the flames eventually spread to a nearby residence.

The family was not home at the time. 

The house was completely engulfed in flames.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device  

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information. 

Send us a news tip | Download our app | 12News “In the Know” newsletter 

Also on 12NewsNow.com… 

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement