Fallen transformer causes grass fire, spreads to home near Evadale

EVADALE, Texas — The Evadale and Buna Fire Departments responded to a structure fire early Thursday morning.
This happened north of County Road 792 on County Road 786, just inside the city limits of Evadale.
Officials say the original fire started when a transformer fell, causing a grass fire, but the flames eventually spread to a nearby residence.
The family was not home at the time.
The house was completely engulfed in flames.
This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.