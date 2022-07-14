Fallen transformer causes grass fire, spreads to home near Evadale

The house was completely engulfed in flames. The family was not home at the time.

EVADALE, Texas — The Evadale and Buna Fire Departments responded to a structure fire early Thursday morning.

This happened north of County Road 792 on County Road 786, just inside the city limits of Evadale.

Officials say the original fire started when a transformer fell, causing a grass fire, but the flames eventually spread to a nearby residence.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.