'Stand with Ukraine’ | Rotary Club of Beaumont surpasses fundraising goal for Ukraine

Petro Chen with the Rotary Club of Lviv-International spoke Wednesday with the Beaumont Rotarians over zoom, saying thank you for all their support.



Since March, the Beaumont Rotarians have been busy collecting more cash donations with one goal in mind.



"The second donation from the Beaumont chapter is part of a joint effort with a club in Switzerland that will be used to purchase a used fire truck," said member Uliana Trylowsky.



Trylowsky was instrumental in connecting the two international clubs and spearheading the fundraising efforts.



"Right now, they're actually paying the invoice on the firetruck and getting this firetruck to the Lviv region to help with the effort as well," Trylowsky said.



For Trylowsky, this is a personal mission. She is from Ukraine and believes in the mission of Lviv Rotary Club.



"They have a good network so it's not all staying in Lviv, they are transporting some of the products throughout the country to where it's needed. The firetruck will be in the Lviv region."



To learn more about the Rotary Club of Beaumont or to donate to their ongoing projects, visit their website.