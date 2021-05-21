Family of 6-year-old struck, killed by ATV seeks regulations on ATVs

The family wants mandatory speed trackers installed as well as liability insurance policies for owners and drivers.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Nearly two weeks after 6-year-old Carter Osborn was killed in an ATV accident, his family is taking action.



They've started a petition to get ATV laws changed. They want mandatory speed trackers installed as well as liability insurance policies for owners and drivers.

So far, more than 2,200 people have signed the petition, Osborn’s great grandmother Sheri Jones told 12News days after the tragedy. She says they're trying to save another family from their heartbreak.

"It's very important not only for Carter but for everyone else because it can happen to someone else. It can happen to anybody," Jones said.

The family wants ATV's banned in all public parks.

In Tyrrell Park, where the 6-year-old was struck and killed, the use of ATVs was banned even before the accident.

Councilman Mike Getz previously told 12News that he planned to investigate to see whether more patrols are needed to enforce the already existing ban.

The accident is still under investigation. The Beaumont Police Department is reaching out to the community to see if anyone has video of the accident. Detectives believe the video can help with the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact 409-980-7253.