West Brook High School switches to virtual learning for 4 days after rise in COVID-19 cases on campus

BEAUMONT, Texas — West Brook High School is closing their doors for four days due to a significant number of students that have tested positive for COVID-19 or are in quarantine due to their exposure to the virus, according to a statement released from Beaumont Independent School District.

All students and staff at West Brook High School will switch to virtual learning starting Friday, May 21 until Wednesday, May 26. Students and staff are expected to return Thursday, May 27 for in-person learning unless their required quarantine date falls after May 27.

All UIL athletic events, extracurricular events and after school practices will go on as scheduled, the district says. West Brook High School will provide breakfast and lunch by curbside meal distribution at the school's front-drive from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. daily, starting Friday, May 21.

While the doors are closed to students and staff, the building will be cleaned and sanitized. Students who do not have access to a device or internet should contact Mr. Wood, jwood@bmtisd.com, to make arrangements, the district says.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.