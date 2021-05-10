6-year-old boy dies after being struck by ATV Saturday evening at Tyrrell Park

The 36-year-old ATV driver was arrested on unrelated warrants.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Southeast Texas family is mourning the death of a 6-year-old boy who was struck by an ATV in Tyrrell Park Saturday evening and later died.

The boy was identified in a GoFundMe account set up for the family Sunday as Carter Osborn. He was the youngest of three boys according to the GoFundMe page.

By 10 a.m. Monday nearly $6000 of the $10,000 goal had been raised.

Police responded to the park on the southwest side of Beaumont at about 7:09 p.m. according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.

Beaumont Police say a 36-year-old man was operating the four-wheeler ATV in the park when he struck Osborn.

The boy was taken to a Beaumont hospital where he later died according to the release.

The man who was operating the ATV was arrested on outstanding warrants that were unrelated to the tragic incident the release said.

Police are continuing to investigate and have not said if or when charges could be filed ion the death of the boy.

From a Beaumont Police Department news release…

On Saturday, May 8th, 2021, at 7:09 p.m., Beaumont Police responded to Tyrrell Park in reference to a crash involving an ATV/four-wheeler and a 6 year old juvenile.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that a 36 year old male was operating the ATV in the park and struck the child.

The child was transported to a local hospital where he died a short time later.

The driver of the ATV was placed under arrest for outstanding warrants unrelated to this incident and transported to the Jefferson County Jail. The investigation is on-going.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.