Family, friends remember 6-year-old who died in ATV accident at Tyrrell Park

As expected, it was a somber mood at Tyrrell Park as loved ones came together to pay their respects to Carter who they say should be here today.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Family and friends came together to remember 6-year-old Carter Osborn, who was killed in an ATV accident at Tyrrell Park this past weekend.

A balloon release was held in his memory Thursday night.

A week after a tragedy unfolded at Tyrrell Park, loved ones returned to the place that changed everything for them.



"Very big loss, very big loss. It's justice for Carter," said Carter's Great-Grandmother, Sheri Jones.



For Jones, this loss hit close to home because Carter was her great-grandson.



"He was a bundle of love, always energy, just doing everything doing this and that. He was such a joy," Jones said.



Among the dozens in attendance for Thursday’s vigil was Shaun Wilson.



"To see another mom lose her child and a time like that, it really hard felt for me," Wilson said.



Wilson was at Tyrrell Park, when Carter was hit by the ATV. It’s an image that remains with her.

"It still sticks. The community was all trying to perform life-saving measures, everybody was doing what they could do but at the end of the day…" Wilson said.



ATV's are not allowed at Tyrrell Park and vehicles aren’t allowed on the grass. Considering this tragedy, Carter's family is calling for better enforcement of the park's rules



"It's very important not only for Carter by for everyone else because it can happen to someone else. It can happen to anybody," Jones said.



Amid the grief that has filled Tyrrell Park, loved ones are clinging on to hope that better days are ahead.



"I hope everybody prays and everybody just revels from this moment because this is not just got Carter, it's for everybody,” Jones said.

A funeral service for carter will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 14, at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Beaumont.