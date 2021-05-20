Methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia among items seized in Vidor drug bust

Christine Maginot Duncan, 55, was arrested at the scene for two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

VIDOR, Texas — A 55-year-old woman is behind bars after meth, pills, scales and drug paraphernalia were found at her Orange County home during a drug bust on Thursday, according to Detective Joshua Lockett with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

A search and arrest warrant were executed at a Vidor residence in the 100 block of Nagel Drive. Christine Maginot Duncan, 55, was arrested at the scene for two counts of possession of a controlled substance, which are felony charges.

During the search, detectives found nearly “36 grams of methamphetamine, 13 different types of pills, numerous sets of digital scales, packaging material, glass pipes, and a .22 caliber handgun,” according to the news release.

The investigation included distribution of methamphetamine from Duncan’s house and from her business, Gold Diggers Game Room that's located in Mauriceville. It was also under investigation for illegal gambling, detectives say.

Detectives say it was a lengthy investigation involving the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and S.W.A.T Team, the Vidor Police Department and the Precinct 4 Constables Office.

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

