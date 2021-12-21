Driver charged with criminally negligent homicide after striking, killing cyclist on Liberty County highway

Charges were filed against Michael Weaver, 66, according to the Liberty County District Attorney's Office.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — The driver who struck a group of cyclists on a Liberty County highway in October has been charged with criminally negligent homicide.

Charges were filed last week against Michael Weaver, 66, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The Liberty County District Attorney's Office is expected to receive the charges this week.

On Saturday, Oct. 30, Weaver was traveling east on FM 787 in a 2014 Ford Escape when he failed to control his speed and struck three cyclists, according to a preliminary investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Cyclist Kent Joshua Wospeka, 51, of South Hamilton, Massachusetts, died after he was struck, and at least two other cyclists were left in serious condition.

The caravan of cyclists was heading east on the highway for an annual ride from San Diego, California to San Augustine, Florida.

Weaver stayed on the scene after the crash, according to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.