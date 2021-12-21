Beaumont Police searching for two men and two women accused of armed robbery

One of the suspects used Snapchat to converse with the victim for several days before planning to meet him at the Salt Water Barrier, according to Beaumont Police.

BEAUMONT, Texas — On Wednesday, Nov. 10, two Hispanic females and two males allegedly lured a victim to the Salt Water Barrier located at 6790 Bigner Rd. and robbed him a gunpoint.

Surveillance video shows the suspect vehicle, believed to be a light-colored GMC Acadia SUV arriving at the Salt Water Barrier at 7:39 p.m. After a few minutes, a male exits the vehicle and goes to the restroom building.

A few minutes later, the two Hispanic females and the other male exit the vehicle. The male goes to the restroom building and the females go to the picnic table under the tree to wait for the victim to arrive.

One of the suspects, described as a Hispanic female, used Snapchat to converse with the victim for several days before planning to meet him at the Salt Water Barrier.

Beaumont police say once the victim arrived at the location, the two males exited the restroom building armed with guns, robbed the victim and damaged his vehicle.

If you have any information about this crime, call Beaumont Police at 409-832-1234.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.