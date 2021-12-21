LifeShare Blood Center gives donors a chance to win a PlayStation 5

Director of Marketing and Communications Kourtney M. Washington says the holiday season is a hard time for blood collections.

BEAUMONT, Texas — As plans are being made to celebrate the holidays with family and friends, LifeShare Blood Center is encouraging volunteer blood donors to give the gift of life before presents are exchanged.

All donors who give blood through Thursday, Dec. 23 will be entered into a drawing to receive a free Sony PlayStation 5, as well as a LifeShare t-shirt.

LifeShare supplies over 100 hospital and medical partners with blood and plasma for the neediest among us.

Director of Marketing and Communications Kourtney M. Washington says the holiday season is a hard time for blood collections.

"Blood donations typically decrease around the holidays due to travel, inclement weather, and seasonal illnesses, which is why blood donations are needed now to avert the need to postpone potential lifesaving treatments,” she said.

The winner of the PlayStation 5 will be announced at 5 p.m. on Dec. 23 on their official Facebook page.

According to their website, the blood donation process generally follows these steps:

Before giving blood, make sure that you meet the requirements, get a good night’s sleep, eat regular meals and drink plenty of fluids.

After you present a photo ID and read the information sheet you will undergo a mini-exam (temperature, blood pressure, heart rate, and iron level) and then provide confidential answers to health history questions.

The donation takes place in a comfortable chair. Most donors feel a slight prick when the needle is inserted and nothing after that.

After the donation, you should sit down and have a snack and beverage. If you experience any light-headedness let your donor technician know and lie down until you feel better. Do not use tobacco products for the next 30 minutes. Leave the arm bandage on and do not engage in strenuous activity or lift heavy objects for the next two to four hours. For the next 24 – 48 hours be sure to increase fluid intake.