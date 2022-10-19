Developers interested in buying AT&T building in downtown Beaumont take site walk-through tour

Even with three current developers interested in buying the building and proposals being sent in, the city of Beaumont may still decide to keep the building.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Potential investors got a first look inside the AT&T building in downtown Beaumont, on Wednesday.

The building is located at 555 Main Street and is a 2.701-acre riverfront lot. The building has been empty for the past 15 years.

Anyone interested in buying the building must submit a proposal by February 2, 2023. Then, a special committee will review the proposals and make a recommendation to city council whether they should sell to a developer.

Ultimately, Beaumont City Council will vote to sell the AT&T building, or keep it.

City leaders hope the redevelopment of this space will help bring life back to downtown Beaumont.

"We want to have restaurants on the river, maybe some retail on the river, and maybe some hotel on the river," said Planning and Community Development Director Chris Boone.

That's what the city of Beaumont hopes to do by putting the building on the market and asking for proposals.

12News spoke with two of the three developers interested in the property on Wednesday.

Dakota Courville is the director of ITEX Investment and Development.

"It's always been a dream of our CEO to reimagine and redevelop downtown, and it's very hard to get access to some of the buildings. This building has great bones. It's a great location. We see a lot of potential in it." Courville said.

Selim Kiralp is the owner and president of Selim Kiralp LLC., based in Dallas.

"We're working on our bid right now. We have everything set and we're going to be in the market for the building," Kiralp said.

Kiralp was the first developer to make an offer of $3 million to the city. He says he wants to change the abandoned building into luxury condos.

"If you go to the roof, I would like to have a rooftop bar because like I said before the roof has a good view," he said.

"I would say by early summer, we should have a decision made," Boone said.

Boone says the decision to sell or not to sell will be based on which option will bring more life and amenities to downtown Beaumont.

Dates you need to know:

January 12, 2023 – Deadline for Submittal of Questions

An addendum with questions everyone’s asking will be posted on January 19, 2023.

February 2, 2023 – RFP Due

This is a formal RFP process and all required information must be submitted via mail or in-person: City Clerk’s Office/ City Hall

City of Beaumont

801 Main St.

Suite 125

Beaumont, TX 77701

A virtual property walk-through can be viewed here. The full request for proposal can be viewed here.