‘I would like to see Beaumont grow’ | Investor shares vision for former AT&T building

Beaumont City Councilman Randy Feldschau said only one offer has been made thus far.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEAUMONT, Texas — The City of Beaumont is looking to open the former AT&T property to interested developers soon, a city council member tells 12News.

Surveyor Selim Kiralp said he submitted a written offer to the City of Beaumont more than five weeks ago to purchase the AT&T building for $3 million.

"I like cities like Waco, Beaumont, these cities 100- to 200,000 population cities with young population," Kiralp said.

Kiralp, originally from Turkey, said he's done extensive market research helping him to zero in on mid-size Texas cities with the potential for growth like Beaumont.

"Other investors' attention will be caught if the cities this size like Beaumont start working with investors,” Kiralp said. “I'm sure it's going to catch a lot of other investors' attention, too."

This is why Kiralp, who is already building an apartment complex near Lamar University, is focused on the AT&T building.

"My goal is to have retails at the bottom, an indoor swimming pool with fitness at the basement, and apartments on top of those. And a rooftop bar because the top has a nice view," Kiralp said.

Beaumont City Councilman Randy Feldschau said Kiralp has made the only offer thus far.

"The city right now is going through the process of getting a survey done, and then hopefully in the next 30 days, we'll come out with an RFP and give other developers the opportunity to bid on this project," Feldschau said.

Feldschau said there's a clause in the contract between previous owner Tom Flanagan and the city that states Flanagan has the right to buy the building back if they don't tear it down.

"I know the city is in negotiations with Mr. Flanagan, but I also know that that has not been finalized," Feldschau said.

Kiralp said he's willing to be patient with the city as he's still very interested in developing the AT&T building.

"I would like to see Beaumont grow," Kiralp said.