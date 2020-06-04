Jury selection underway for trial of Beaumont man accused of trafficking 16-year-old girl in June 2020

The teen told investigators that Darrell Gerard Jordan would coordinate meet-ups between her and ‘Johns,’ so she could provide sexual services for payment.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Jury selection is underway in the trial of a man accused of trafficking a minor in June 2020.

Darrell Gerard Jordan of Beaumont and Paige Alexandria Sidney of Groves were indicted in September 2020, three months after police found them with a 16-year-old girl inside a Beaumont motel room.

(EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired in an October 1, 2020 newscast.)

Judge Raquel West is presiding over the trial. Defense Attorney William Wilkerson is representing Jordan.

On June 4, 2020, Beaumont Police got a call about a teenager possibly being held against her will at Executive Inn on 4085 IH-10 South, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Sidney, Jordan and the teen were all there when police arrived.

The teen told investigators that Jordan would coordinate meet-ups between her and ‘Johns’ so she could provide sexual services for payment. The girl would then bring the money to Jordan, according to the affidavit.

During one encounter, Sidney allegedly hit the teen in the face for not collecting the money. The two then threatened her with violence.

Officers found firearms, drugs and a large amount of money in the hotel room. Ads were found on a 'known prostitution website' with pictures of the teen, according to investigators.

Sidney and Jordan were each indicted on charges of human trafficking of a minor. That is a first-degree felony.

Because of its size and vast interstate systems, Texas is one of the largest hubs for human trafficking.

Almost 30 percent of calls to the National Human Trafficking Hotline originate in Texas, according to the organization.

The Texas Attorney General estimates that there are 234,000 victims of trafficking in Texas at any given time. At least 79,000 victims are believed to be minors.

Texas AG Ken Paxton formed the Human Trafficking and Transnational/Organized Crime Section to combat human trafficking across our state.

The state has a 24-hour hotline to report suspicious activity. That number is 1-888-3737-888. You can also text 233733.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.