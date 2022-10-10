Murder warrant issued after 'badly burned' body of Beaumont minister was found after house fire

Investigators are looking for Channin Keon Ardoin, 39, of Beaumont.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Officials have issued a murder warrant for a suspect after the body of a Beaumont minister was found in a home after a fire.

Beaumont Police are looking for Channin Keon Ardoin, 39, of Beaumont. Police obtained a murder warrant for Ardoin in connection with the death of Jason West, 41.

West's body was found in a house in the 4500 block of Dallas Avenue after a fire on Friday, October 7, 2022, according to a Beaumont Police Department release. Officials said his body was "badly burned."

West's death was later determined to be a homicide. The official cause of his death is unknown.

Police believe Ardoin stole West's 2012 Hyundai Sonata and drove it from Beaumont to Huntington, where he was spotted by a Hunting Police officer, according to the release.

Huntington is on U.S. Highway 69 about 97 miles north of Beaumont.

After being seen, Ardoin is said to have fled from the officer until he wrecked the car in the parking lot of a Metal Mart on U.S. Highway 69 in Lufkin. He then fled on foot, according to the release.

Police have yet to find him. Ardoin was already wanted for felony theft.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Beaumont Police Detectives have obtained a Murder Warrant for Channin Keon Ardoin, a 39 year old Beaumont man, in connection with the homicide of Jason West on Friday, October 7, 2022.

Jason West, a 41 year old Beaumont man, has been positively identified as the man found deceased during the Arson Investigation Friday, October 7, 2022 in the 4500 block of Dallas Ave. West’s death has been ruled a Homicide. Investigators are still looking for Channin Keon Ardoin. Ardoin is a person of interest and has a Felony Theft Warrant.

