City of Beaumont seeks proposals for old AT&T building purchase, development

BEAUMONT, Texas — The City of Beaumont has officially issued a proposals request for the purchase and redevelopment of the former AT&T building in downtown.

The building is located at 555 Main Street and is a 2.701-acre riverfront lot.

The City is interested in receiving proposals from developers that have financial resources and vision to "create unique additions to the heart of downtown Beaumont", according to a news release from the City of Beaumont.

City leaders want the building be converted into a hotel, residential and/or restaurant and retail space. They hope this will help generate more foot traffic, economic development and a connection to the Neches River.

The City of Beaumont says this is a unique opportunity for a developer to work on "the region's most desirable property."

The city is investing more than $25 million into downtown riverfront development area. The area is primed for growth with new infrastructure, parks, private and public buildings designed to attract people to downtown, according to the release.

The area is also part of the Downtown Reinvestment Zone, which will offer tax incentives and fee waivers to qualified projects that encourage creative development.

Leaders will evaluate proposals equally based on qualifications and financial ability of the developer, construction timeline, site plan and value provided.

It's not about the highest bid, but more about providing the best use case that aligns with the "city’s future vision for downtown," according to the release.

The project must begin construction within 12 months of close of the sale and be complete to the point of issuance of a certificate of occupancy within 36 months of the sale.

Dates you need to know:

October 19, 2022 – Site Walk-through and Pre-Bid Meeting

An optional pre-bid meeting will be held on Wednesday, October 19 at 10:30 a.m. (CST) in the First Floor Conference Room at Beaumont City Hall. A site walk-through at 555 Main Street will be held before the meeting at 9 a.m.

January 12, 2023 – Deadline for Submittal of Questions

An addendum with questions everyone’s asking will be posted on January 19, 2023.

February 2, 2023 – RFP Due

This is a formal RFP process and all required information must be submitted via mail or in-person: City Clerk’s Office/ City Hall

City of Beaumont

801 Main St.

Suite 125

Beaumont, TX 77701

A virtual property walk-through can be viewed here. The full request for proposal can be viewed here.