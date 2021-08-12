Southeast Texas confirms 1st case of omicron COVID-19 variant in Chambers County

The person battling the virus has been identified as a woman in the 20-30 age range.

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — Chambers County confirmed its first case of the omicron COVID-19 variant Thursday afternoon, according to a Chambers County news release.

The person battling the virus has been identified as a woman in the 20-30 age range. The woman lives in west Chambers County and has no history of international travel. She is not in the hospital, and she’s unvaccinated, officials said.

Officials are not releasing the name of the woman in order to protect her identity.

County health officials also said coronavirus testing numbers are higher this week than the last week. “Locally in Chambers County, the 7-day testing positivity rate is at 6.6 percent, up from 3.8 percent one week ago,” the news release said.

Vaccines are available through Chambers County Public Health The last three COVID-19 vaccine clinics of the year are as follows:

Friday, December 17 at McLeod Park

Monday, December 20 at the Anahuac Public Health Department

Friday, December 30 at McLeod Park

COVID-19 vaccine administrators are offering 1st and 2nd doses for children and adolescents ages 5-15, and 1st, 2nd, and Booster doses for those ages 16 and older.

The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are available in the county, officials say.

Online registration is available: bit.ly/chamberscovaccines or by calling 409-267-2731. Pre-registration is encouraged, but walk-ins are allowed.

