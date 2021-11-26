LIST: Family-fun events this Holiday season across Southeast Texas

Here’s a list of activities in the Beaumont area to get you into the holiday spirit and out of the house.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Bring out hot chocolate, and turn on your favorite holiday movie! It’s Christmas time in Southeast Texas and each holiday season brings fun activities for the entire family.

Here’s a list of activities in the Beaumont area to get you into the holiday spirit and out of the house. This is not an exhaustive list. If we’re missing an activity happening around town, email us at 12News@12NewsNow.com.

November 26, 2021

A brand-new outdoor holiday light attraction is coming to Ford Park this holiday season.

“Holiday at Ford Park Presented by 5 Under” will bring the magic of the holiday season to Southeast Texas through an immersive, one-of-a-kind event where guests can stroll through a winter wonderland of lights, shopping, dining, and other holiday experiences.

Holiday at Ford Park will run on select nights from November 26 through January 2. Tickets are limited and are on sale at the Ford Park box office or at www.fordpark.com.

December 1, 2021

The City of Beaumont will kick off the holiday season with its 4th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting at the Downtown Event Centre Lake on Dec. 1 from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

This free holiday event offers entertainment and fun for the entire family, including fireworks, music, food trucks, and outdoor movies like Olaf’s Frozen Adventure and Shrek the Halls. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs to picnic during the movies.

December 2, 2021

The lineup begins at Parkway Life Church starting at 5:30 p.m. The parade begins at 7 p.m., goes down Village Creek Parkway, and ends behind the Middle School.

December 4, 2021

Santa is coming to the Market from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at The Beaumont Civic Center.

Breakfast, crafts with local artist Ines Alvidres and photographs with Santa will be available for families.

Price: $25 per child. Adults will need to purchase a $10 admission ticket to enter Breakfast with Santa. One admission ticket is valid for all three days of the market. Admission tickets can be purchased at the door or at this website www.juniorleaguebeaumont.org.

The festival will be consist of a fun-filled day with vendors including Scentsy, Mary Kay, Toys, Homemade Cooked Goodies, Handmade Christmas Ornaments, Custom T-Shirts, Handmade Children's Clothing, and more.

Old West Toy Drive at Neches Brewing Company



Organizers are holding a toy drive and donating to bring some joy to Southeast Texas children in need this Christmas. The event is located at 1108 Port Neches Ave in Port Neches and it will run from noon to 5 p.m.

Redeem Coffee Shop is holding a vendor’s market at 1214 N Main Street in Vidor.

Santa will be available from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. for children to take a picture. Anyone can come by to shop with local vendors from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and

Take your children to get a free picture with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

He’ll be at 2105 Dowlen Road in Beaumont with free cookies and milk.

December 11, 2021

Save the Pines Project is presenting is showing The Polar Express at the outdoor movie night on Saturday, Dec. 11th at 340 N 4th Street in Silsbee.

Tickets are $5 for all. Tickets are free for children 2 years old and under. The ticket includes a movie, drink, popcorn, cookie and a bell.

Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and everyone is encouraged to wear pajamas and to bring their own chairs and blankets.

Before the movie, children can take a photo with Santa from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. for $10.

December 12, 2021

Homes for the Holidays will feature four, 100-year-old historic homes decked out for the holidays at 2380 Long, 2405 Ashley, 2490 Ashley, and 2550 Long.

Tickets are $25 and will be on sale 11/01 at McFaddin-Ward House Visitor Center, Chambers House Museum, or online at TheOaksHomesForTheHolidays.eventbrite.com. Kids under 12 enter for free.

December 18, 2021

Organizers are asking parents or guardians to drop their child off at the church located at 5290 N Caldwood Drive in Beaumont.

The children will have a chance to make unique gifts for their loved ones, and pizza will be provided for lunch.

For ages 5 and up, the event is $10 for 1 child, or $20 per family, paid by cash the day of the event.

To register e-mail fccbeaumont@gmail.com with the names and ages of the children participating and anything special organizers need to know about them. Also include the guardian's contact information.