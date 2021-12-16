Orange man arrested for arson after allegedly trying to set apartment complex office on fire

This is the third time someone has attempted to set the office on fire, a fire department spokesperson told 12News.

ORANGE, Texas — A man from Orange was arrested for arson after allegedly trying to set the Sunset Grove Apartments' office on fire.

Officers were dispatched to the apartment building Wednesday night after someone saw a man trying to set the office of the apartments on fire Detective Sergeant Nick Medina told 12News.

When officers arrived, they found a male holding a red torch lighter and lighter fluid. He was identified as Curtis Crutcher, 60, of Orange.

Crutcher also had five outstanding warrants.

Flames could be seen coming from the office building before firefighters put out the fire which caused no injuries.

This is the third time someone has attempted to set the office on fire a fire department spokesperson told 12News.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.