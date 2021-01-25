The Southeast Texas Regional Emergency Operations Center is now signing people up via a new website

BEAUMONT, Texas — As more doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Southeast Texas, local leaders are trying to make it easier to sign up to be notified when there are vaccines are available.

In addition to vaccines provided by the Southeast Texas Regional Operations Center, there are also options to be vaccinated by private companies.

Healthcare Personnel

Long-term care staff & residents

People 65 and older

People 16 years of age and older with at least one chronic medical condition (Here is how the state defines chronic medical condition)

Here's the latest ways you can sign up to be vaccinated.

Southeast Texas Regional Operations Center

A new website has been established allowing residents to sign up to be notified when there is a vaccine available.

Residents can also call Beaumont 311 or (409) 980-8311.

SETROC's signup process does not give you a date to be vaccinated. Instead, you are signing up to be notified when there are vaccines available. It is a multi-step process requiring you to return to the online portal when you are notified via email and automated phone call.

Port Arthur Health Department

The Port Arthur Health Department is offering online pre-registration for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The health department notes that there are a limited number of vaccines available.

Brookshire Brothers

Brookshire Brothers is among the first private pharmacies to offer customers the COVID-19 vaccine.