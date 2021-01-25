BEAUMONT, Texas — As more doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Southeast Texas, local leaders are trying to make it easier to sign up to be notified when there are vaccines are available.
In addition to vaccines provided by the Southeast Texas Regional Operations Center, there are also options to be vaccinated by private companies.
To be vaccinated in Texas, the Department of State Health Services says you must qualify under Phase 1A or Phase 1B.
- Healthcare Personnel
- Long-term care staff & residents
- People 65 and older
- People 16 years of age and older with at least one chronic medical condition (Here is how the state defines chronic medical condition)
Here's the latest ways you can sign up to be vaccinated.
Southeast Texas Regional Operations Center
A new website has been established allowing residents to sign up to be notified when there is a vaccine available.
Residents can also call Beaumont 311 or (409) 980-8311.
SETROC's signup process does not give you a date to be vaccinated. Instead, you are signing up to be notified when there are vaccines available. It is a multi-step process requiring you to return to the online portal when you are notified via email and automated phone call.
Port Arthur Health Department
The Port Arthur Health Department is offering online pre-registration for the COVID-19 vaccine.
The health department notes that there are a limited number of vaccines available.
Brookshire Brothers
Brookshire Brothers is among the first private pharmacies to offer customers the COVID-19 vaccine.
The company has setup an online waitlist for Texas residents and Louisiana residents.