BEAUMONT, Texas — One Beaumont homeowner is thanking government funding for helping her not only survive Harvey but for making changes to her home so that she never goes through that horror again.

Camara Harvey lives on Hybrook Lane. She remembers when Harvey swept through two years ago.

"We didn't know what to do it was bad," Harvey said.

She survived the historic Harvey on the same piece of land she lives on now, but her home was destroyed by the storm.

"With Harvey itself when he finished and came through we was flooded," Harvey said.

She had to start completely over, but had to have a little help.

It was funding by the General Land Office for Harvey survivors that gave her a big chance.

The Beaumont woman's old house was demolished for a new one to be built on stilts, finished just in time for Imelda.

"We could look over we could see as the water came in -- we could see other neighbors that were coming out of their home like wow we're getting water," Harvey said. "We invited them over and we watched the water just go and it crest down and we were safe."

Safety is of course the priority for these new homes.

Wednesday, Land Commissioner George P. Bush toured this success project.

The grant she received from the GLO ran out of funding, but there is a wait list. If you're interested, you're encouraged to reach out to the General Land Office for more information.

